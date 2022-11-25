Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress

Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous Instagram Reel of herself donning a form-fitting Miu Miu look that was everything!
Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff. “Beautiful night with @bulgari 🐍
#bulgari #serpenti” she simply captioned the stunning look.
Check it out below.
As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “FRIEND!!!!!! My GOD ! You look soooooo amazing ! Wow wow wow stunning stunning 🔥❤️
We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?
