Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photoset, where she showed off the fit from all angles. She captioned the post, “Touchdown NY 🖤.”

Check out the fashionable look below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of Sabrina’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comments section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!” wrote one follower, while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy.” Another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING .” Another user added, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave .”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

