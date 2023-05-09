Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look

Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram turning heads in an all black sultry dress.

Published on May 9, 2023

Fashion Trust US Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy once again when she spent time in New York City donning a form-fitting black look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging Victoria Beckham dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added small earrings to give the look a pop. As for her hair, she rocked her short bob with a side part and short bang. She paired the ensemble with matching black sandals, which matched the look perfectly. Elba served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photoset, where she showed off the fit from all angles. She captioned the post, “Touchdown NY 🖤.”

Check out the fashionable look below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of Sabrina’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comments section with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥PERIOD!” wrote one follower, while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! 😍” and “Beautyyyyyy.” Another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING 😍😍🤯🤯.” Another user added, “That dressss😍😍 is giving what it’s supposed to gave 👌🏾 🔥.”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

