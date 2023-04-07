Chloe Bailey And Anjelika Washington Are The Sister-Cousin Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed In Peakcock’s ‘Praise This’

Chloe Bailey is adding to her already diverse resume with her first starring feature role in Peacock’s Praise This. Bailey acts alongside actress Anjelika Washington in the hilarious faith-based comedy that will have you laughing until your cheeks are rosy.

The film, directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer, follows a struggling praise team determined to win a gospel competition. And when Sam, played by Bailey, is forced to join her cousin Jess’, played by Washington, praise team, the group receives the challenge they didn’t know they needed to potentially win the competition.

In an exclusive interview, Washington, Bailey, and I discuss the dynamic between Jess and Sam, Sam’s journey to discovering herself and her abilities, and what it was like to work with Druski and Quavo on set. Bailey also dives into the gospel music from the film and connects those moments to her Atlanta roots.

Praise This premieres today on Peacock. Check out our interview! In the meantime, will you be watching the movie?

