Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest IG Photo Dump Has Us Swooning

Megan Thee Stallion keeps dropping heat on Instagram!

Published on April 4, 2023

The 2023 CMT Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with us! The Houston rapper has been dropping major heat on Instagram lately and we’re swooning over the material!

Taking to the platform earlier today, the self-proclaimed “hot girl” shared a multi photo IG carousel of herself from a plethora of moments in her home state of Texas, and of course, she looked incredible. In some photos, the beauty showed off her toned body in pair of black briefs and a white crop top. As expected, she added photos from her first pitch at the Astros opening game where she donned the team’s jersey and curve hugging white jeans, an event that broke the Internet just last week.

In other photos, the beauty shared shots from her time on stage as she rocked different body suits which hugged her curves to perfection.  And in others, Megan was all glammed up in her very best for what looked like different nights out on the town with her friends. In all of the looks, she had her natural, curly locs on full display and certainly gave us hair goals in the process.

Megan shared the post with her 29.9 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the stunning photo set with a camera emoji and the word, “Texas.”

Check out the post below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Meg’s lastest as many of her followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “All of a sudden my dream is to be a Meg The Stallion body suit” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “SHE’S BACK ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

We absolutely love to see it!

