Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads In A Blue Defaience Gown

Megan Thee Stallion is definitely in her fashion bag!

Published on April 2, 2023

2023 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Renee Dominguez / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is really back in her bag! Her last few looks have had our jaws on the floor and she’s just left us speechless once again with her latest red carpet appearance!

Over the weekend, the self proclaimed “hot girl” stepped out for the 2023 CMT Music Awards where she completely shut the carpet down. For her latest ensemble, the beauty rocked a stunning blue gown from Defaience. The gown featured a cut out at the hip which was held together by a large, white pendant. The long sleeved maxi dress fit the beauty like a glove and included white cuffs at the wrists to match the pendant at her hip.

Although we couldn’t see her shoes due to the long train, since she was styled by Law Roach, we already know that they had to be everything! The starlet also accessorized the look with thick white hoops and rocked her latest hairstyle – her curly ‘fro which of course, was sure to show off her stunning face.

Check out the stunning ensemble below.

2023 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Hubert Vestil / Getty

The beauty also shared her style with her 30 million Instagram followers, sharing a photo from her appearance and simply captioning it with a cowboy and trophy emoji.

Check it out below.
