Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor Is Our Style Queen At The ‘A Thousand And One’ Premiere

Teyana Taylor was on the scene for the premiere of her new movie, "A Thousand And One" donning a trendy look that we love.

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Focus Features' "A Thousand And One" New York Premiere

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Teyana Taylor was spotted on the scene for the premiere of her new movie “A Thousand And One” rocking a trendy look that we’re swooning over!

For her black carpet appearance, the singer and actress donned a black oversized cropped blazer which she paired with a black t-shirt, a pair of oversized patched jeans, and classic Timberland boots which she wore untied. The trendy look matched Teyana’s cool girl aesthetic perfectly and fit her unique style, but it was her hair that really had us in frenzy.

To top the look off, the beauty rocked her signature pixie cut in loose curls but added a custom golden headpiece to accessorize it and add to the overall style. In addition to the gold headpiece, Teyana rocked oversized gold hoop earrings and gold chains around her neck which adorned the names of herself along with her daughters’, Junie and Ruby Rose, and hubby, Iman.

Check out the look below.

Focus Features' "A Thousand And One" New York Premiere

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The beauty also shared the ensemble on her IG page, posting a close up of the look along with the caption, “I have A THOUSAND AND ONE reasons to be proud of this lil uptown shorty from a planet called harlem. She never lost faith 💛 A THOUSAND AND ONE IN THEATERS FRIDAY! 🙏🏾”

Teyana Taylor plays Inez in “A Thousand and One,” a dream role for the starlet who said that synopsis of the film resonated with her. “The synopsis of what the story stood for was enough for me. And, of course, you know, Inez being a Harlem girl and I’m a Harlem girl,” she told CNN. “What this role meant to me and the women in my life and the women all around the world, it was something that I wanted to take on.”

In theaters Friday, this film tells the story of a young woman fresh out of prison who reestablishes a relationship with her young son, Terry, and takes him from foster care without the permission of the authorities.

DON’T MISS…

Junie Makes Her Runway Debut In Teyana Taylor’s NYC-Inspired PLT Show

Baby Junie Is Serving LEWKS On Teyana Taylor’s Instagram Page Again

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, And Rue Rose Serve Natural Curls And Melanin On The Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter teyana taylor

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Focus Features' "A Thousand And One" New York Premiere
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Teyana Taylor Is Our Style Queen At The ‘A Thousand And One’ Premiere

The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Megan The Stallion Is A Style Moment In A Reworked Paco Rabanne Look

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Latto Puts Her Curves On Full Display In A Sheer Black Dress

Dove Love Your Hair Collection
Hair  |  Marsha B.

How Dove Is Helping Women Like Me Embrace Their Grey Hair

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close