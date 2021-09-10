Junie Makes Her Runway Debut In Teyana Taylor’s NYC-Inspired PLT Show

Baby Junie made her runway debut at last night’s PrettylLittleThing show for NYFW.
The 5-year-old preschooler was a fashion fixture, delivering on a fierce walk and stern model face. It wasn’t until she hit the end of the runway that she gave a sly wave to the crowd as they cheered her on.
When UK-based retailer PrettyLittleThing hired Teyana Taylor as the brand’s Creative Director, they knew exactly what they were doing. Her latest collection paid homage to the rugged 90’s flare of NYC. From graffiti clad subways to oversized sweatsuits and durags, this show was the epitome of underground Hip Hop culture.
The 129-piece collection has something for everyone. Between the paisley printed press on nails and durags, to thigh high boots and puffer jackets, you’ll have everything you need to accurately represent the Concrete Jungle. Taylor made sure to acknowledge every kind of person in her show, proving this collection is for all bodies. That it is. Sizes in this collection range from XS to XXXL.
Thanks to Junie, the about 95% of the kids clothing is sold out on the PLT website. No surprise there as the child model’s infectious personality could sell water to the ocean.
If you missed the runway show, you can catch it on YouTube. Until then, here are some highlights from the show.
1. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
Junie and a model walk the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
2. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
Junie walks the runway accompanied by models who carry the tail of her extremely long durag.
3. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
Teyana Taylor’s collection is unisex. She is shown doing the final walk in the same ensemble as one of her male models.
4. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
Door knockers galore! Models accessorized their braids and ponytails with door knocker earrings that ranged in size.
5. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
The PLT collection have strong mommy and me vibes. Most of the children were accompanied by an adult model that wore the grown up version of their ensemble.
6. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
This entire ensemble is in my shopping cart as we speak. A model walks the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City wearing a green sheer paisley dress with a matching overcoat.
7. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – RunwaySource:Getty
Not only is the PLT size inclusive with unisex pieces, Teyana made sure to add a little diversity to the show by including a model in a wheelchair.
8. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – Front Row/BackstageSource:Getty
Chanel Iman attended PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
9. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – Front Row/BackstageSource:Getty
La La Anthony attended PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
10. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – Front Row/BackstageSource:Getty
Sevyn Streeter attended PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
11. PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week – Front Row/BackstageSource:Getty
Lil Durk attended and performed at the PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.