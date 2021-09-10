Junie Makes Her Runway Debut In Teyana Taylor’s NYC-Inspired PLT Show

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Baby Junie made her runway debut at last night’s PrettylLittleThing show for NYFW.

The 5-year-old preschooler was a fashion fixture, delivering on a fierce walk and stern model face. It wasn’t until she hit the end of the runway that she gave a sly wave to the crowd as they cheered her on.

When UK-based retailer PrettyLittleThing hired Teyana Taylor as the brand’s Creative Director, they knew exactly what they were doing. Her latest collection paid homage to the rugged 90’s flare of NYC. From graffiti clad subways to oversized sweatsuits and durags, this show was the epitome of underground Hip Hop culture.

The 129-piece collection has something for everyone. Between the paisley printed press on nails and durags, to thigh high boots and puffer jackets, you’ll have everything you need to accurately represent the Concrete Jungle. Taylor made sure to acknowledge every kind of person in her show, proving this collection is for all bodies. That it is. Sizes in this collection range from XS to XXXL.

Thanks to Junie, the about 95% of the kids clothing is sold out on the PLT website. No surprise there as the child model’s infectious personality could sell water to the ocean.

If you missed the runway show, you can catch it on YouTube. Until then, here are some highlights from the show.