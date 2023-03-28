Subscribe
Entertainment News

Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach

It's a gift fit for a king!

Published on March 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
ELLE US 30th Anniversary and ELLE France 70th Anniversary party, Spring Summe show 2016, Paris Fashion Week, France - 06 Oct 2015

Source: WWD / Getty

Marjorie Harvey does not play when it comes to her husband, Steve!

The wife and mother recently surprised the talk show host and radio personality with a gift fit for a king – a Virgil Edition Maybach! The Mercedes Benz of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia posted the surprise vehicle delivery to their Instagram page, showing off the incredible new car along with the over the top delivery.

The brand new 2023 Virgil Abloh Maybach S680 vehicle is only one of 150 worldwide and Steve has it! In the video, the one of a kind black and gold Maybach is shown with a police escort driving through the streets of Atlanta before it arrived at Steve and Majorie’s huge mansion, while Mrs. Harvey waited for them and stood on her front steps. As the vehicle approached, we could  see the interior of the car including the tan leather seats, in seat TV screens, shiny console and more.

“The Best or Nothing” Mercedes-Benz truly stuck to their mantra when selecting @marjorie_harvey @iamsteveharveytv,” the IG caption read. Before continuing with, “1 of 150 Worldwide 2023 Virgil Abloh Maybach S680 The “final chapter” @mercedesbenzmicaela #virgilabloh #s680 #virgilmaybach #buckheadbenz #steveharvey #marjorieharvey #mercedesbenz 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 🎥 @oshotme”

Check out the incredible delivery below!

Looks like Steve and Marjorie Harvey will be riding in style this summer! Beauties, what do you think about Majorie’s gift to her husband?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Marjorie Harvey most recent Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
ELLE US 30th Anniversary and ELLE France 70th Anniversary party, Spring Summe show 2016, Paris Fashion Week, France - 06 Oct 2015
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Damson Idris Talks Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘Life Is Great’

Premiere Of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen"
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Gabrielle Union And Her Daughter Recite Self-Affirmations Together In A Touching Instagram Reel

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

Jodie-Turner Smith Says Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her ‘Heal’ From Colorism Issues

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close