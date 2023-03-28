Damson Idris Talks Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘Life Is Great’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are still going strong!

Despite break up rumors that circulated the internet earlier this month, the actor recently confirmed that he and the model are still very much a thing.

In his latest cover story for Complex, Idris explained why, despite usually being private, he decided to go public with his relationship with Harvey. “I guess I’m just growing. I’m just learning,” he said.

“I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”

He later added, “it is tough to keep those things a secret, but you know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. And people need to understand that people are people. People in the public eye are people. As I said, it’s great and life is great.”

He continued, “She posted a card that you wrote her for Valentine’s Day and it spoke about a hundred days prior in a silver dress. I guess that’s an encounter you guys had. What do you remember about a night like that? It’s great. Life is great.”

Idris also shared a photo from the cover shoot to his Instagram page where he donned a white Avirex jacket, oversized jeans and a white t-shirt. “Wolf,” Idris captioned the post. Check it out below.

I guess if you have success like Damson Idris, life is indeed, great!

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine