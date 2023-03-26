Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Garcelle Beauvais Gave Us Sparkly Glam In Her Latest IG Post

Garcelle Beauvais is everything in her latest IG post.

Published on March 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Screening Of "Black Girl Missing"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a look that was everything and gave us hair envy and more!

For her stunning look, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked her burgundy colored hair to perfection. Her hair was styled in big fluffy curls and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She added two diamond encrusted hair clips to the sides of her hairstyle to compliment her elegant ensemble, which was the perfect accessory to set her entire look off right.

As for her outfit, the legendary actress rocked an oversized black blazer that featured feathers at the wrists. She wore a sheer diamond encrusted skirt underneath and rocked a big, sparkly necklace around her neck to give the look even more bling.

Related Stories

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her stunning, captioning the IG Video, “They can’t say I’m not ready 😛#rhobh 💎”

Check it out below.

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.3 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ❤️,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “I love a redhead” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bring it queen!!! 💖

We absolutely love this look on her! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

Don’t miss… 

Garcelle Beauvais Teams Up With HomeGoods To Celebrate Teachers With A Decked Out Teacher’s Lounge

Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

SEE ALSO

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Da Brat x Judy Meet And Greet
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Congrats! Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Reveal They’re Having A Boy!

Lola Brooke "Don't Play With It" Remix Featuring Big Latto And Yung Miami
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Latto Shines In A Vibrant Yellow Ensemble For The ‘Don’t Play With It (Remix)’ Video

MGM Studios Presents CREED III HBCU Fan Screening In Atlanta
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close