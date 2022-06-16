Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Glam In An All Black Ensemble From The Law Roach x Herve Leger Collab

Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to show off her all-black look and it’s everything!
Taking to the platform, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked her all-black jumpsuit to perfection. The Law Roach x Herve Leger jumpsuit featured a flare pant leg and long fringes that dangled from the neckline and waist. The actress paired the look with black pointed toe shoes and wore her hair in a slicked back pony tail that featured a long braid that fell below her waist.
The beauty showed off her look in a photo and gif and was all smiles as she served face in the fashionable ensemble. “Thank you @herveleger @luxurylaw 🖤,” she captioned the animated picture set for her 1.1 million followers. Check it out below.
“Now this how you wear some Hervé!!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️,” the luxury designer commented underneath the fashionable pic while another one of Garcelle’s followers commented, “Now THIS is gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” and it absolutely is!