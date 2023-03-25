Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier

Chloë Bailey was spotted out in an archive Jean Paul Gaultier look that's everything!

Published on March 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Praise This premiere earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black and blue cut out gown that was everything!

For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the cut out gown from Jean Paul Gaultier to perfection that featured blue cut outs on one side and all black on the other. The blue side showed off the Swarm actress’ toned figure as the top draped down her shoulders and the skirt had a thigh high slit. She paired the archive look with black sandals to match the black and blue color scheme and accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking a stud earring in one of her ears and a dangling earring in the other to help the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she rocked her signature locs in an extravagant up ‘do and donned natural makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The entertainer was styled by celebrity stylist Timothy Luke, who shared photos of the trendy look on their Instagram page along with the caption, “TRUST WHAT DA BODY DO @chloebailey in archive @jeanpaulgaultier” and we absolutely have full trust in Chloë Bailey!

Check out the stylish look below.

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Chloe Bailey most recent Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier

Wireless Festival: Birmingham
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look

Branch of the fashion brand H + M
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

H&M X Mugler’s Collection Is Fire!

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Show coverage
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Beyonce Teams Up With Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing For ‘Renaissance Couture’ Wearable Album Collection

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close