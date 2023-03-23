Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Natural Beauty While Working On Her Fitness

Megan Thee Stallion went fresh faced and makeup free in the gym, and she's flawless.

Published on March 23, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion - 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

If you thought Megan Thee Stallion was our body goals before, her last IG photo dump takes the cake!

Taking to the social media platform, the self proclaimed “hot girl” reminded us why she holds that title when she shared a multi photo IG carousel of herself while getting it right and tight in the gym. The gym mirror selfies certainly had us wanting to hit the gym ourselves as she showed off her rock solid abs, toned thighs, strong arms and all around banging bod.

In all of the photos, the beauty was fresh faced and makeup free. And looked as beautiful as ever as she showed off her glowing skin and naturally curly hair.

The “Savage” rapper uploaded the jaw dropping carousel on Thursday and simply captioned it with a flex emoji, which was quite fitting for her array of workout looks.

Check it out below.

We have to say that ever since Meg has returned to Instagram she’s dropped nothing but heat. Her fans certainly agree.

“I love Megan’s return to Instagram, reviving my soul tbh,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the photo dump while another commented, “It’s the natural beauty for me!❤️❤️❤️” and we’re going to plus one that because it’s the natural beauty for us, too!

Gotta love our favorite hottie!

