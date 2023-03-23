Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Natural Beauty While Working On Her Fitness

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought Megan Thee Stallion was our body goals before, her last IG photo dump takes the cake!

Taking to the social media platform, the self proclaimed “hot girl” reminded us why she holds that title when she shared a multi photo IG carousel of herself while getting it right and getting it tight in the gym. The gym mirror selfies certainly had us wanting to hit the gym ourseleves as she showed off her rock solid abs, toned thighs, strong arms and all around banging bod.

In all of the photos, the beauty was makeup free, fresh faced, and looked as beautiful as ever she showed off her glowing skin and naturally curly hair.

The “Savage” rapper uploaded the jaw dropping carousel on Thursday and simply captioned it with a flex emoji which was quite fitting for her array of workout looks.

Check it out below.

We have to say that ever since Meg has returned to Instagram she’s dropped nothing but heat… and her fans certainly agree. “I love Megan’s return to Instagram, reviving my soul tbh,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the photo dump while another commented, “It’s the natural beauty for me!❤️❤️❤️” and we’re going to plus one that because it’s the natural beauty for us, too!

Gotta love our favorite hottie!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs

Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’