TRIED IT: Fashion Fair’s Lush Blush and Luxe Highlighter Duo Made My Melanin Pop

Matching the right blush and highlighter to your skin tone can be difficult for many. If you choose the wrong options, your blush can appear ashy, and your highlighter can resemble a swatch of glitter. Since I have a baby face, I must pinpoint the right formulas and shades that accentuate my features and provide a healthy glow.

Selecting the right blush and highlighter for your skin tone comes with understanding undertones. Celebrity makeup artist Yolanda Frederick tells SELF that “your undertone is the shade just underneath the surface of your skin that never changes.”

The best way to identify your undertone is to look at your veins. If you see blue veins, you have cool undertones; if your veins appear green, you have warm undertones. And lastly, a mixture of blue and green veins signifies neutral undertones.

As someone with a medium-deep skin tone, I opt for blush shades on the warmer side to complement my golden undertone. As for highlighters, gold and peachy shades are a winner since they also fall in the warm color family.

With that in mind, I was excited to give Fashion Fair’s Lush Blush Duo ($39.00, Fashionfair.com) and Luxe Highlighter Duo ($39.00, Fashionfair.com) a shot. From the start, I immediately gravitated to the Lush Blush Duo in Rich Plum and the Luxe Highlighter Duo in Golden Bronze. Each compact features a cream and powder blush and highlighter that are said to make application a breeze. The blush and highlighter duos have a warm tone that matches my golden undertone perfectly.

The Application Process

I started by layering my base with Milani Cosmetics Erase Base Blemish Control Primer ($13.99, Milanicosmetics.com). Next, I blended the Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer ($11.99, Milanicosmetics.com). Then, I brushed Mac Cosmetics Mineralize Skin Finish ($40, Maccosmetics.com) over my complexion.

I followed up by dabbing the Lush Blush cream formula on the apples of my cheeks with my fingertips and layered the powder blush on top. Next, I dabbed the Luxe Highlighter cream on the bridge of my nose and the high points of my cheekbones. Once complete, I layered on the Urban Decay Perversion Mascara ($28, Urbandecay.com) to lengthen my lashes.

I lined my lips with Mac Cosmetics Lip Liner in Cyber World ($22, Maccosmetics.com). I applied the Taste Cosmetic Color Splash Lipstick in Salt Lyfe and the H2O Gloss Lip Gloss in Coastline. I finished with a spritz of the Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30 ($10.99, Milanicosmetics.com).

After application, I loved how the blush and highlighter made my melanin pop. The blush gave my skin a natural-looking flush that lasted for hours. As for the highlighter, it gave my skin a light-from-within glow without being too harsh on the skin.

Fashion Fair has done it again!

