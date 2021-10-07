Legendary Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Back With Global Makeup Ambassador KiKi Layne

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

One makeup brand, two words: Fashion Fair. Not too many beauty brands can get the girls excited for a new launch, but Fashion Fair does it with ease. Founded in 1973 by Eunice Johnson, the company is notorious for introducing an inclusive line that serves the wants and needs of brown girls. From beautifully pigmented eyeshadows to a wide range of foundation shades, these essentials fit the bill for a flawless beauty look and the pioneering brand’s new relaunch follows suit.

“We are humbled and honored to be carrying forward the 56 year legacy of FF cosmetics founded by the incomparable Eunice Johnson,” co-owners Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack says. “We remain committed to creating a modern, transformative makeup, and skin care line for darker skin tones.”

The new line comes equipped with six new products, each containing nourishing ingredients including hyaluronic acid — which helps skin retain moisture and keep signs of aging at bay. In other words, skincare and makeup collide to keep your skin in tip-top shape.

“While we knew it would be difficult to match all of our past shades, we also knew that we had a responsibility to bring the best ingredients available to our community,” Desiree and Cheryl says. “These formulations infuse clean natural additives like vitamin C, vitamin E, turmeric, bamboo powder, and green tea extract into the finished products. The new collection of the FF products were developed with the assistance of our medical advisor, dermatologist Dr. Caroline Robinson MD, FAAD, to not only enhance the beauty of darker skin tones but also to add benefits regarding the care of the skin.”

Thanks to a new partnership with Sephora, makeup lovers now have full access to the brand. The line includes: Iconic Lipstick, SkinFlex Stick Foundation, Créme to Powder Stick Foundation, Fabulous Priming Serum, Set it Loose Powder, and the Iconic Pressed Powder. With the price range of $26 to $34, beauty mavens can stock up without breaking the bank.

Fashion Fair has also named The Old Guard star KiKi Layne as their brand ambassador and legendary makeup artist, Sam Fine, as the global makeup ambassador.

“KiKi’s work embodies the characteristics of the FF woman-strong, vibrant, resilient, determined and strikingly beautiful inside and outside,” Desiree and Cheryl says. “We are delighted to feature her as the face and brand ambassador of Fashion Fair.”

The company’s sole mission is to continue motivating, supporting, and uplifting women of color. Plus, with a scholarship for select students at Spelman University set to kickoff in 2022, the brand will also bridge the gap between education and the beauty industry.

Head on over to Sephora.com and Fashionfair.com to shop all the brand essentials! Happy Shopping!

