Lori Harvey Attended The White House Women’s History Month Brunch In An Attico Pinstripe Suit

Lori Harvey is in her own stylish lane, and the SKN CEO isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Published on March 21, 2023
Lori Harvey brought her fashionable aura to The White House Women’s History Month Brunch in an Attico Pinstripe Suit that screamed fly.

Lori Harvey is in her own stylish lane, and the SKN CEO isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The model recently attended the Women’s History Month Brunch at The White House (hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Glamour Magazine), and our girl showed up looking fresh. Harvey was draped in an oversized Attico grey pinstriped blazer and matching tailored, wide-leg trousers. The socialite paired the look with an embellished Attico halter top, white heels, and a mini Bottega Veneta purse. She wore her hair in a banging, sleek bob, and her soft glam makeup was on point as usual.

The White House Brunch seemed to be fabulously star-studded with attendees like Megan The Stallion (who looked classy in Alexander McQueen), actress Phoebe Robinson, and more powerful women from all walks of life. Glamour Magazine shared a reel from the event on their Instagram featuring Harvey, Megan, and a few more guests paying homage to women who inspire them. Both Harvey and Megan referenced Queen Bey. “A woman that inspires me is Beyonce because she’s just so amazing, so hard working,” gloated Harvey.

Megan chimed in with her Houston vernacular saying, “Beyonce, you’re probably tired of me talking ’bout you girl but I love you!”

We love that these ladies are doing big things and can’t wait to see them continue to bloom!

