Janelle Monae Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’

Janelle Monae radiates retro queen vibes on the cover of Ebony Magazine‘s March Issue.
Janelle Monae is enchanting, and we can’t get enough of the talented star. They owned the March cover of Ebony Magazine, sitting in their glory while rocking a SIEDRÉS red net dress that accentuated their flawless body. This spicy look was paired with Paris Texas shoes and Bottega Veneta earrings. They wore their hair in waist-length braids that went perfectly with their stylish aura.
Monae didn’t stop with the fierce fashions on the cover. Inside the issue, they gave us vintage chic in a black Anna Quan top, fuchsia We Love Colors tights, and Flor de Maria baby blue heels.
The “Harriet” actress also flexed in a lime green Bronx & Banco dress that emanated spring vibes. The bright-colored frock featured curvy lines and cutouts.
In the article, Monae discusses their return to music, their freedom, and allowing themselves to be more delicate. “Whether I’m in a suit, whether I’m in a dress, or whether I’m naked, it’s always about my decision. I’m giving myself permission to be a little more soft and to explore different sides of my energy,” stated Monae.
To read the entire interview, click here.
