Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Black Mugler Bodysuit

Janelle Monae was spotted on the scene during NBA All Weekend rocking a black Mugler bodysuit that we love.

BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-GAME

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Janelle Monae gave us style goals over the weekend when she stepped out in a black Mugler bodysuit during All Star Weekend and we’re obsessed!

The entertainer and style queen was spotted on the scene during another appearance at NBA All Star Weekend strutting her stuff in the sheer look that was everything. The look included a black body suit with sheer detailing throughout which fit her like a glove. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of black boots that set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her  locs in a sporty up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. She then accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and a nude lip. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection while stepping out for the annual sports weekend,  being sure to stop and pose for the cameras as she showed off the fit from all angles.

The beauty was also spotted flicking it up with a few friends during an event tied to the weekend where we got to see the fit in even better detail. Check it out below.

2023 All-Star Weekend Wrap Party presented by Tres Generaciones Tequila

Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

 

We’re just loving this look on the style queen and can’t get enough! Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s recent look? Did she nail it?

