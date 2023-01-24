Newsletter
HomeBody Positivity

Ashanti Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Flicks

Ashanti took to Instagram to show off her toned body while spending time in the sun and vacationing in the Bahamas.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

If there’s one thing our good sis Ashanti is going to do it’s live it up on vacation in a bikini! And even though it’s winter time, the beauty is still showing off her summer body and took to Instagram this week to give us body goals.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous singer posed in a blue bikini and matching cover up while spending time in the sun in the Bahamas. The gorgeous starlet wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and let her locs flow freely in the wind. She added matching blue shades and oversized hoop earrings as her accessorizes and served face and body as she posed in front of the beach in the midst of her tropical vacation.

Bahama Mama 💙🌴🇧🇸 📸 @_networkingz,” she simply captioned the stunning photoset before tagging her photographer. Check it out below.

Related Stories

“Good Lord Woman,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers left underneath the breathtaking photo set while another commented and wrote, “You give me lifeeee.❤️” and another left, “Wow that view has nothing on you” in the midst of the other thousands of comments praising the beauty for her flawless face using an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis.

If there’s one thing Ashanti is going to do, it’s show out on vacation and we’re always here for it! We’re still waiting patiently for the starlet to drop her skin care, hair and workout routine because she ALWAYS looks good!

RELATED STORIES: 

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover 

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

RELATED TAGS

ashanti most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022
Body Positivity  |  Shar

Ashanti Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Flicks

2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

28th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination

Cast of Girls Trip : Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah And Cast Hit Essence Festival 2017 In New Orleans - Day 2
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

A ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is Underway And It Might Be Filmed in Ghana

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close