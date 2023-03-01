H&M Announces Mugler 2023 Spring/Summer Collaboration

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

H&M and Mugler are gearing up to release a vibrant apparel collection just in time for the Spring/Summer season.

The Spring/Summer seasons just got more exciting for us fashion enthusiasts. Popular fashion brand H&M and luxury designer Mugler have announced their 2023 collaboration. The two style houses will merge to bring their audiences unique ensembles and accessories that reflect both brands’ aesthetics.

While H&M nor Mugler have officially released the pieces that will be included in the collection, we predict that the garbs will be sleek, classy ensembles that celebrate silhouettes. H&M took to their Instagram to post a short reel of what may be some of the collection’s pieces. The video shows a worn brown leather coat biker jacket and what seemed to be a nylon, mini-dress. The brand captioned the video with, “#HMStudio is back 2 March* with the instantly iconic Spring/Summer 2023 collection — and an ultraglam star. 🌟 Can you guess who it is?” Followers were excited about the highly anticipated collaboration posting fire, heart-eye, and heart emojis.

H&M is known for its riveting collaborations that have shaken the fashion world. From Maison Margiela, and Moschino, to Iris Apfel, H&M has provided their audience with the opportunity to be draped in designer for reasonable prices.

The collection will be available online and in stores this spring. According to H&M’s website, more information about the collaboration is forthcoming.

