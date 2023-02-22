Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Michael Costello Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier today showing off her killer curves in a red Michael Costello dress that we absolutely love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, red, cut out designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of cut outs throughout to show off her toned abs and a thigh high slit to show off her killer legs. She paired the look with silver jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek half up, half down style with bangs on each side.

The starlet wore the sexy red look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of followers and served face and body in the process. As for her makeup, she wore a bright red lip to round out her effortless slay and certainly broke the internet in the process.

Ashanti took to Instagram to show off her stunning photo set, captioning the look with a red cherry emoji to compliment her red ensemble. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “Jesus, Mary, Joseph, Mark, Luke, John… AND NEM!!! 😩😩😩😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥” and another commented, “LOOOOOOOOOOOOVE IT!!”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s slay? Did she nail it once again in this stunning red look?

RELATED STORIES:

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti