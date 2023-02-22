Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cassie was recently spotted on Instagram baring all and looking fierce in a diamond encrusted dress and she looked absolutely incredible.

The beauty’s photos were shared on Instagram by her stylist, Legendary Lade, where the starlet donned a sexy, cut out dress by Lace by Tanaya for her appearance in a music video with Chris Brown and Jack Harlow. In the photo set, the songstress was shown posing for the cameras while serving face and body in the process. She paired the look with tie up sandals and dangly earrings while letting the dress make a statement on its own. As for her hair, she wore her hair in big, fluffy curls with a middle part to let her locs frame both sides of her face.

Cassie’s stylist shared a few photos from the music video shoot as she posed on set standing in front of a mirror in a vibrant and lit room. The stylist captioned the multi-post photo set, “CASSIE! for Psychic by Chris Brown ft. Jack Harlow.

Styled by ME & @lehoneyb

Makeup @rokaelbeauty

Hair @tigerbahmb & @felliousmiller

#pyschic #chrisbrown #jackharlow #musicvideo”

Check out the stunning look below.

Whew, Mrs. Fine is truly, fine, and we’re loving this sexy look on her! Beauties, would you rock something like this? What do you think about Cassie’s most recent stunning look?

