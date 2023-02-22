Storm Reid Is Blazing On The February Cover Of ‘Who What Wear’

Storm Reid covers the February issue of Who What Wear, and the actress is red-hot – literally.
We knew there was something fascinating about Storm Reid, and the Euphoria‘s star latest cover shoot just confirmed our belief. On the cover, Reid sizzled in a red, elegant outfit that had us staring. The entire ensemble gives modern-day Lady Sings the Blues with its red wide-brimmed hat that Reid wears tilted to the side. The actress donned a sleek, red halter top and wide-legged pants to match the stylish hat.
Throughout the spread, the 19-year-old rocks many fashionable hats that symbolize her many day-to-day roles. Reid is a student at the University of Southern California; she’s an advocate, an actress, makes appearances, and still finds time to be a teenager. “I have grown up in this industry, but … I still have a lot more life to live, a lot more mistakes to make, a lot more lessons to learn. Even though people think I have everything figured out, I am still just a 19-year-old girl going on 20 at the end of the day, so I don’t have it figured out. And I’m okay with that,” spoke Reid.
