Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Actresses Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis of The Bernie Mac Show are the latest celebs to join OnlyFans. The former child stars are heating up the adult social media platform with their steamy pictures, but some fans aren’t thrilled about the news.

On Feb. 17, photos from Winbush and Davis’ OnlyFans accounts leaked online. The pics in question, which were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, captured the former co-stars showing off their goodies and a little skin.

Social media reacts to Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis’ OnlyFans pictures

Fans have literally watched Winbush and Davis grow up on The Bernie Mac Show, so for some, seeing them flaunt their assets on OnlyFans didn’t sit well.

“Baby Girl Dee Dee Davis got a OnlyFans????? Nope,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person commented:

“After Seeing An Adult Camille Winbush Looking All Sexy On Onlyfans, I Can’t Watch Bernie Mac Show Anymore!”

A few users rushed in to defend Winbush and Davis, arguing that it was time for folks to move on from their childhood personas.

“I think people get their characters confused with the fact that they are grown. It’s their lives,” wrote a third person, while a fourth added: “They’ve grown women now!”

Well, after the backlash spilled over on social media, Winbush took to her Twitter account to clap back at all of the naysayers.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought- I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies,” she tweeted. “I pay all my taxes, I drink water, and mind the business that pays me…”

In a follow-up post, Winbush revealed that she has been able to rack up “a couple mil in less than 2yrs” with her OnlyFans account. “I think I’m doing alright as a human in today’s society,” she added.

Winbush joined OnlyFans in 2021 and has received backlash in the past about posting on the salacious site. Davis appears to be a newcomer on the platform. In fact, she just joined this month.

We did not see this one coming! What do you think? Should these ladies have thought twice about joining OnlyFans?

DON’T MISS…

K. Michelle Moves ‘Sexiness’ Content To OnlyFans Page: ‘I Feel Healthy And Feel Beautiful!’