Queen Latifah Breaks The Internet In A Thom Browne Look

Queen Latifah was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a whiter white Thom Browne look.

Netflix World Premiere Of HUSTLE

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Queen Latifah was spotted on the scene recently and looked like royalty in an vibrant Thom Browne ensemble that we love!

Styled by talented celeb stylist Jason Rembert, the actress and legendary rapper donned the white and grey printed wrap coat like dress from the designer brand that looked absolutely beautiful on her. She wore her hair in a low pony tail and added a matching grey fur hat to compliment the white winter look. She also rocked a soft red lip and minimal makeup and jewelry to let the ensemble for itself. She then accessorized the look with light jewelry and matching boots and was all smiles for her night out in the cozy fit.

The entertainer’s stylist took to Instagram to share the complete look from the evening, sharing a photo set of the icon and simply captioning the photo set, “QL x @thombrowne

Check out the fashionable ensemble on the legendary entertainer below.

Fans and fashionistas completely ate this look up, flooding Jason’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “She’s sooo beautiful,” one follower commented while others left an array of heart eye, fire flame and crown emojis for this fashionable queen.

What do you think about Queen Latifah’s fashionable ensemble? Looks like definitely broke the internet once again with this slay!

