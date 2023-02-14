Subscribe
Anika Kai Shows Us How To Execute The Perfect Smokey Eye Slay For V-Day

Take your eye makeup to the next level this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is here, so it’s time for the perfect V-Day makeup beat. Whether you’re having dinner with bae or a Galentine’s night out, adding a sexy smoked-out liner can take your look to the next level.

Start off by tapping a loose powder on a puff to create a base for the eyeshadow to blend. A warm brown as a transition shade in the crease sets the stage for the rest of the look. Buff it in on a fluffy blending brush until it is softly diffused.

Next, you’ll want to add a light neutral brown to the lid to create contrast for the smoked-out liner. Use a rich black pencil and smudge it along the outer two-thirds of the lash line. You can also tight-line the inner rim of your eyes for maximum smoldering.

Fill in your brows by brushing them up and adding hair-like strokes with a micro pencil. I like to go a shade lighter when I’m doing a smokey eye so the brows don’t fight with the shadow.

Now your Valentine’s just got the sultry upgrade it deserves! See more tutorials on my YouTube Channel!

