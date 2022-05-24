Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Fashion Goals In Matching Laquan Smith Ensembles

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sabrina and Idris Elba have been giving us fashion goals a lot lately while spending time in Cannes.

Earlier today, the gorgeous couple was spotted on the carpet at the Three Thousand Years of Lounging after party held in Cannes. Both Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in navy Laquan Smith ensembles with Sabrina rocking a super sexy navy maxi dress with a deep v plunging necking and Idris complementing his beautiful wife in a navy suit by the same designer.

Sabrina took to Instagram to show off her fashionable fit, posting a photo of herself alongside her handsome hubby as they posed on the carpet for the fashionable night. The beauty simply captioned the IG photo set with a blue heart, ideally to coincide with her blue ensemble for the evening. Check it out below.

“One of my fave looks on you ❤️🙌,” one of Sabrina’s 472 thousand followers commented on the post while another wrote, “This dress ❤️‍🔥” and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning!

What do you think of this couple’s look?