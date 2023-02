Quinta Brunson Kicks Off NYFW In A Classic All-Black Look

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Watching Quinta Brunson slay the fashion world is our favorite pastime. The actress, producer and comedian has been killing it on the fashion circuit, ever since she began working with stylist, Bryon Javar.

The Abbott Elementary creator kicked off New York Fashion Week at Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2023 show for NYFW.

Brunson looked radiant in a black cocktail dress with a plunging neckline designed by Siriano. She partnered the look with a black blazer, a black top hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and pointed-toe pumps. The starlet oozed vintage femme fatale vibes in her ensemble.

Sitting perched between Greta Onieogou, Julia Stiles, Lindsay Lohan, Derek Blasberg and Gottmik was Brunson, flashing her pearly whites. The actress is a huge fan of Christian Siriano, and has worn several of his garments during awards season.

Just last month, Brunson celebrated her latest Golden Globe award in a black and pink Christian Siriano gown.

Fashion week has kicked off to a fashionable start, and we’re excited. We are confident there will be tons of stylish ensembles spotted over the next few days, and we’ll be on the scene to cover them all. From the best Black designers to hit the runway to the bountiful street style looks to hit the pavement, we’ll cover it all.

