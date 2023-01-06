Newsletter
Newsletter , Quinta Brunson
HomeStyle & Fashion

Quinta Brunson Starts 2023 Off With A Fashionable Bang

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Quinta Brunson looks

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Quinta Brunson did not come to play in 2023! The Emmy award-winning actress has been making press rounds for Abbott Elementary in fabulous looks, and we are coveting each piece! Last year, Brunson came with slay after slay that had us stalking her Instagram page. And as a result, our stalking will turn up this year.

It’s only the first week in January, and Brunson has come out the gate with fly ensembles. From ANИAKIKI to Carolina Herrera, the comedian has been strutting around New York like the fashion queen that she is. It’s apparent that Brunson’s stylist Bryon Javar has been in the lab cooking up some spicy looks for the mogul-in-the-making, and the outcome is off the meter. Without further ado, let’s get into Brunson’s latest chic garb.

1. ANИAKIKI Set

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023 Source:Getty

Brunson stepped out in New York City for an appearance at The Late Show, rocking a fierce ANИAKIKI blue and black set that featured an off-the-shoulder dress and an oversized jacket. She paired the look with Dolce & Gabbana black pumps. 

2. Carolina Herrera

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023 Source:Getty

Brunson appeared on a view in a colorful Carolina Herrera regalia that featured dramatic sleeves. Her white Gucci platform shoes and mini Amina Muaddi bag added jazz to her look.

3. Red Floor-length Coat

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023 Source:Getty

Can we get into this red, floor-length coat that Brunson wore over her Carolina Herrera dress? This lovely garment featured fringe, an eye-catching print, and a light blue stripe. We are all over this!

27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
Hair  |  Shar

Garcelle Beauvais Debuts A New Hair Color And We’re In Love!

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022
Celebrity News  |  Samjah Iman

Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Street Sightings
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Cardi B And Offset Spotted Out In Fashionable Ensembles

2022 ESPYs - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ciara Strikes A Pose In An Animal Print Dress

Time100 Next
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Keke Palmer Attributes Pregnancy To Her Cured Acne

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close