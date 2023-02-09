Subscribe
Saweetie Says It Takes Her 8 Hours To Get Her Nails Done

Saweetie sat down for a radio interview and explained that it sometimes takes her up to eight hours to achieve her trendy nails.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Saweetie is known for always having long and trendy claws and gives us nail envy with every new nail set! But to achieve fresh and trendy nails like the rap star definitely takes time and dedication as the rapper recently explained that it sometimes takes up to eight hours for her to get her nails done!

In a recent radio interview, the beauty sat down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood and explained that it takes eight hours to get her claws together for a typical fresh set. When asked about how long it takes and how often she goes, she replied, “Girl, eight hours,” to the show’s host.

She continued, “But I love my nail tech. Shout out to Custom T Nails. I’ve been getting my nails done with her for the past four years. But it’s like eight hours. The most we’ve been together was like eleven hours.”

Check out a snippet of the interview below.

It looks like the time and dedication that it takes the “My Type” rapper to get her nails done is certainly worth it because her nails always look good! No matter if she’s wearing them long and designed, like in this video, or short and dainty, Saweetie is always giving us nail inspiration.

Beauties, would you spend eight hours in the nail salon to achieve Saweetie’s nails?

