Urban Skin Rx Founder And Aesthetician Rachel Roff Gave Me A Facial To Die For

Beauty aficionados and experts are well aware of the benefits of a facial. But if you’re out of the loop, here’s the tea. The beloved skincare procedure is a multi-step treatment that includes using cleansers, serums, peels, and more to address various skincare concerns. In other words, it takes beauty pampering to the next level. So, when I got the chance to get a facial from Urban Skin Rx’s founder and beloved aesthetician, Rachel Roff, I jumped at the opportunity.

If the brand Urban Skin Rx sounds familiar, it’s because it rings major bells in the beauty industry. Like many fans, the brand has earned a special place in my heart. Since its inception in 2010, Urban Skin Rx has created various products that keep my skin in shape — from the Even Tone Cleansing Bar to the Super Glow Serum.

The brand has upped the ante yet again with its Smaller Pores Serum. The new addition smoothes your complexion, tackles breakouts and excess oil, and gives enlarged pores proper TLC. As a result, you’re left with a picture-perfect, refined complexion.

Luckily, I had the honor of testing the new serum at the brand’s exclusive Founder Facial event in New York City.

Since hyperpigmentation is my primary concern, I opted for the InstaSmooth Dermaplane Exfoliating + Pore Treatment. This specialty facial exfoliates dead, dull skin that clogs pores, brightens, smooths, and helps improve product effectiveness.

My service started by disrobing and putting on a comfy robe and a head wrap to keep my strands out of the way. Rachel began by cleansing my skin with the Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser ($16, Urbanskinrx.com).

Next, she gave my skin a nice steam with galvanic to prep my skin for extractions. Then, Rachel applied Urban Skin Rx’s Witch Hazel Brightening & PH Balancing Toner ($18, Urbanskinrx.com) to remove leftover residue and brighten my skin.

Once complete, she carefully applied the Urban Skin Rx Vitamin C Even Tone Enzyme Mask ($23, Urbanskinrx.com) to help kick hyperpigmentation and dull skin to the curb for a healthier, even-looking skin tone.

Then, Rachel started the dermaplane process. This step consisted of her using a special tool to shave off the uppermost layers of my skin. As a result, it reduces the appearance of imperfections and reveals new, undamaged skin. Once complete, Rachel applied a few drops of the new addition, the Urban Skin Rx Smaller Pore Serum ($23.99, Ulta.com).

Lastly, Rachel applied the final cherry on top, the Urban Skin Rx Repair Barrier Cream ($24, Urbanskinrx.com), to help keep my moisture barrier intact with intense hydration and keep pollutants out.

After the facial service was complete, my skin felt amazing. This was my second go around with a dermaplane treatment, and I loved how clear and bright my complexion looked. I also appreciated that my skin felt very light, although there were numerous products used.

Urban SKin Rx has also come in clutch for my skincare routine, and this facial was no different. I’ve come a long way in my hyperpigmentation removal journey, and I’m excited for what’s to come.

