Subscribe
HomeBeautyMakeup

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

The new products are inspired by Danessa's love for balms and creative makeup color.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty has added new products to its Yummy Skin Collection inspired by Danessa’s love for balms and creative makeup color. The Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed provides a touch of color while balancing and enhancing the natural skin, and the Vision Flush Glow Highlighters give you that dewy, refreshed look that adds to the vibrancy of your skin.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

The Products

The multi-use Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed can be worn on your lips or cheek balm. This product adds a touch of color to your skin and gives you a natural matte finish and a buildable flush. It comes in six different shades that include: Golden Hour (Vivid Orange Nectar), Primadonna (Vibrant Hot Pink), Dancing Queen (Vivid Plum), Jubliee (Soft Terracotta), Bellini (Poppy Golden Peach), and Rose N Brunch (Neutral Rosey Pink). To apply, swirl your fingers or a brush into the balm, then apply it to your cheeks & lips. Next, tap and blend for a fearless flush. Repeat this step as many times as you’d like to build color.

Shop Now
Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

 

The Vision Flush Glow Highlighters are buildable liquid highlighters that provide a long-lasting, all-over glow. These highlighters also come in six shades, like Tiara (Champagne Glow), Femme (Lilac Pink Opalescent Glow), and Electric Love (Rosy Mauve Glow), to name a few. Apply the highlighters across high points of the face for a second skin glow that lasts all day, or mix this seamless radiant, liquid highlighter with the foundation to create an all-over glow.

Shop Now
Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

The Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed retails for $25, and the Vision Flush Glow Highlighters retail for $20.

 

Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Cult-Favorite Collections at Beauty Giant Sephora

Get The Look: Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows At the 2023 Golden Globes Awards In Danessa Myricks Beauty

 

RELATED TAGS

Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks Beauty Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level

Street Style - Day 6 - New York Fashion Week
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Five Things We’re Looking Forward To During NYFW

"The Impact Atlanta" Premiere
Entertainment News  |  D'Shonda Brown

The Real Jayda Wayda: Jayda Cheaves Talks Influence, Popularity, And Her Definition of Beauty

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close