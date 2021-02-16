HomeMakeup

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Cult-Favorite Collections at Beauty Giant Sephora

Beauty 02.16.21

No one does bold, beautiful makeup like Danessa Myrick. The world renowned makeup guru and beauty entrepreneur has provided inclusive, durable, high-performance beauty products since 2015. Now in partnership with Sephora, Danessa Myrick Beauty has expanded into the mega-retailers space. As of February 26th, over 100 select products from the brand’s collection can be purchased in Sephora stores and on their website.

Sephora has been vocal about their commitment to offer more inclusive products that help reach their wide-range of consumers. Want a rundown go the Danessa Myrick Beauty products coming to Sephora stores on February 26th? Here’s a sneak peak:

  • Vision Flush ​($20) ​A highly pigmented, smoothing, multipurpose liquid color product with a satin/semi-matte finish that can be used on the eyes, lips, and cheeks.
  • Vision Cream Cover ​($28) For buildable, full coverage, ​this versatile foundation-concealer hybrid using the latest texture minimizing technology to create a silky-smooth finish.
  • Dew Wet Balm ​($22) Designed to create an instant “glass skin” natural and fresh glow, this ​lightweight, translucent highlighting & hydrating balm is infused with jojoba oil and other hydrating and skin softening ingredients to effortlessly accentuate natural skin highlights.
  • Illuminating Veil ​($22) An opulent, water-based, highly pigmented, long-wearing cream highlighter that produces a sumptuous glow to the face or body.
  • Light Work Pallette I & II ​($42) A six-piece multi-tonal highlighting palette filled with a weightless, long-wearing, soft, creamy powder formula infused with micro light refracting particles designed to lift, shape and highlight by adding subtle dimension to the face and amplify natural radiance for a sophisticated “lit from within” glow.
  • Power Bronzer ​($26) A long wearing, blendable, buildable, cream bronzing base with a matte finish to naturally sculpt, shape, and define by softly shading the contours of the face.
  • Evolution Powder ​($24) ​Revolutionary micro-fine, lightweight, translucent finishing and setting powder developed and tested with 8K TV & Film and flash photography in mind.
  • Beauty Oil ​($30) A dry, lightweight and fast-absorbing luxury facial oil designed to work to hydrate, nourish, and soothe all skin types natural radiance.

A few of the major highlights of Danessa Myricks Beauty products are that they’re cruelty-free and do not contain phthalates, parabens, sulfates or mineral oils. The moderately priced collection ranges from ​$18 – $42. ​To learn more about Danessa Myricks Beauty products visit danessamyricksbeauty.com.

