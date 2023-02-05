Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet is officially underway and is certainly giving us our fashion fix because we’re already obsessing over the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on February 5, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play this year, on and off the red carpet!

Some of our favorite entertainers in Black music were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. From the versatile fashion queen Doja Cat to Larene Cox and her consistent fashionable slays and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet in the Los Angeles sun. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

1. Doja Cat

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Doja Cat gave us style goals at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in an all black, Atelier Versace dress. 

2. Laverne Cox

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Laverne Cox was everything in this black Kim Kassas gown. 

3. Babyface

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Babyface was suave in this all black look. 

4. Kandi Burruss

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Kandi Burruss looked radiant in this sparkly blue gown on the 65th GRAMMY Awards red carpet. 

5. Blac Chyna

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Blac Chyna attended the 65th GRAMMY Awards donning this intricate black number. 

6. Lizzo

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lizzo was spotted on the red carpet absolutely serving in custom Dolce and Gabbana. 

7. Cardi B

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cardi B owned the night in this sleek, blue cut out gown. 

8. H.E.R.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

H.E.R. looked stunning in this all black look with her big, fluffy hair. 

9. Mary J. Blige

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige gave us style goals in this sexy, cut out silver gown. 

RELATED TAGS

Doja Cat Laverne Cox most recent
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Viola Davis Is Officially An EGOT Winner After Recent Grammy Win

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
Lizzo Performs At Chase Center
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Lizzo ‘Hard Launches’ Her Boyfriend On Instagram After Pre-Grammys Party

Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

JT Is ‘Grown & Sexy’ In Latest Instagram Photos

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-MUSICARES-POTY-ARRIVALS
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Halle Bailey Shuts Down Instagram In A Giannia Azar Dress

Los Angeles Premiere of "You People" - Party
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close