Subscribe
HomeBeautyMakeup

Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look At Morphe’s Ultralavender Collection

If purple is your color, you'll want to bookmark this post.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

Morphe recently launched the Ultralavender collection, a compilation of purple-hued products that has something for everyone!

For me, the supreme product in the collection has to be the cream blush in “Electric Lavender.” It is pigmented, blendable, and beautiful on deep complexions.

The colors of the plumping gloss are gorgeous, but the minty effect was bearable at first but became irritating after a few minutes.

The brushes are a gorgeous shade of purple, and the case they come in is so chic. The quality of the bristles was different from the Morphe core collection, but it would work for a beginner.

What surprised me most was the highlighter. Usually, when I see light frosty powders, I run for the hills, but this one perfectly complements the cream blush. It also makes for a subtle pop of color on the eyelids.

The 35L palette is stunning to look at. A good balance between matte and shimmers but some of the shades (I’m looking at you, ultraviolet) didn’t have the same pigment payoff that I’m used to from Morphe.

Overall, this collection is beautifully packaged and reasonably priced. I can’t recommend the cream blush enough and encourage you to try it for yourself!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top 5 Morphe Products

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shows Us How To Recreate Shenseea’s VMA Red Carpet Look

RELATED TAGS

Morphe Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Anika Kai morphe ultralavender collection
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look At Morphe’s Ultralavender Collection

'The New Edition Story' TV Series premiere, Arrivals, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jan 2017
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Latex Bodysuit

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Savannah James Is Absolutely Serving In Latest Photos

'The BET Honors' 2015 - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close