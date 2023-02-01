Lizzo Reveals Her First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure And It Is Phenomenal

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo has officially revealed her first Madame Tussauds wax figure, and it looks Good as Hell!

Lizzo deserves the world! Her talent, infectious personality, and positive energy have us wrapped around her finger. Therefore, when the Grammy award-winning singer revealed her Madame Tussauds wax figure on her TikTok, we were over the moon excited for the “Grrrls” artist.

In her TikTok video, Lizzo struck the same pose as her wax figure. She then stands behind her wax figures and smiles. The narration for the video states, “This, and this. They’re the same thing. Dupes, dupes!” Lizzo’s caption reads, “Introducing… WAXXO @madametussaudsusa.”

The stunning wax figure took six months to create, and it is perfection! The attire and accessories on the figure match Lizzo’s 2020 GRAMMY red-carpet look, a white Versace gown adorned with a fur shawl and Stuart Weitzman strappy heels. The same nail art and jewelry from that night are also included on her wax figure.

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We love everything that Lizzo represents, and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance, and positivity.”

Lizzo’s wax figure will be housed at the Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas beginning February 6. For more information, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/lasvegas/.

