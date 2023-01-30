Subscribe
H.E.R. Is A Vision In All White On The February Cover Of ‘Vogue Singapore’

H.E.R. slays on the cover of 'Vogue Singapore'.

20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way Of Water" U.S. Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

H.E.R. has an amazing year ahead of her, and she’s sharing all the details in the February issue of Vogue Singapore.

In a collaboration post between the Grammy-award-winning artist and the fashion publication, they announced their latest cover, featuring Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, better known as H.E.R., clad in a white suit.

The publication dives into her most recent accomplishments in the caption.

“H.E.R., or Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, continues to rise. Just this year, the young superstar nabbed a role in an Oprah Winfrey-produced movie, shredded the stage alongside Lenny Kravitz, and toured the world with Coldplay. Oh, and she also played Belle in the 30th anniversary TV special of the beloved Disney film, leading a star-studded musical cast. The next step?

“‘I feel like people know H.E.R. and they know the music, but it’s time for people to really get to know the person,’ she says.”

The 25-year-old singer captivated the world with her angelic voice, probing lyrics, and love for funky eyewear. Now, she’s taking off the sunglasses, both literally and figuratively, to give us deeper insight into who she is beyond the music.

We’re excited to see H.E.R. soar as an artist, musician and actress in 2023 and beyond.

