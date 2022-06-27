5 Times H.E.R Gave Us Fashion Goals

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

H.E.R. is known for her killer fashion style, rocking outfit after outfit that we absolutely love! Whether it’s an elegant affair, a simple red carpet appearance, or just her effortless street style, the songstress knows how to rock each new look to perfection, giving us endless fashion goals in the process!

Today, the beauty is celebrating her birthday and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking gorgeous with a fashionable look that we’ll be talking about for months to come! So to celebrate this true style chameleon and her special birthday today, let’s take a look back at 5 times H.E.R gave us style goals!