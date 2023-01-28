Subscribe
Keke Palmer Shares A Peek Into Her ‘Once Upon A Baby’ Themed Baby Shower

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos from inside of her baby shower over the weekend!

2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

It’s time for Keke Palmer’s baby shower and in true Keke fashion, it looks like the place to be this weekend!

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress and glowing mommy to be shared a few sneak peeks from inside of her family affair which was appropriately themed, “Once Upon A Baby.” In Keke’s video clips, the vibrant beauty is shown singing and dancing around with her closest family and friends as they played games, laughed and showered her with love for her bundle of joy.

Keke looked cozy and cute in a cotton maxi dress and a flirty up ‘do with a side part. She wore minimal jewelry and in some posts even wore a crown on her head which is appropriate considering that she’s the queen of the day.

Check out a few posts from inside the family affair below.

The beauty made headlines this week when she accidentally revealed the gender of her first child during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 25.

While chatting about the possible zodiac sign of her new baby, Palmer, 29, said, “I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy.” She also hinted that she may give birth in March, which would mean her son would be a Pisces or an Aries.

She continued, “Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures,” the Nope actress said.  “I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is,” she joked while adding, “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”

We love to see it!

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’

Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’

