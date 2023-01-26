Keke Palmer Accidentally Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Keke Palmer may be welcoming a baby boy into the world soon. The beloved actress accidentally revealed the gender of her first child during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 25.

While chatting about the possible zodiac sign of her forthcoming bundle of joy, Palmer, 29, said, “I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy.”

The “Nope” star also hinted that she may give birth in March, which would mean her son would be a Pisces or an Aries.

“Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures,” the True Jackson Vip actress said. “I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is,” she joked while adding, “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”

Aries and Pisces are also known for their bright personalities and creative spirits, so, it seems fitting that Palmer would give birth to a water or air sign, given her vibrant persona.

Fans react to Keke Palmer’s admission

Well, after the interview went viral, fans couldn’t help but celebrate the big news online.

“Keke just said, “my baby boy” on the tonight show OMGGGG congratulations,” tweeted a fan, while another user wrote:

“Keke Palmer having a Pisces boy. Idk y I’m happy bout this..”

Earlier this month, fans were under the impression that Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, would be welcoming a baby girl.

On Jan. 3, Palmer sent fans reeling with excitement when she tweeted:

“It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao. She went on to call “baby girls … a blessing,” leading social media users to speculate whether she would be welcoming one of her own.

Palmer did not provide clarity about the tweet.

During her Saturday Night Live guest appearance on Dec. 3, the actress and singer blew fans away when she announced that she was expecting her first child with Jackson. The star flung open her coat to reveal her burgeoning baby bump.

Palmer has kept her relationship with Jackson out of the public eye, but reports say the two met while attending a Memorial Day party in May 2021. Two months later, the pair made their romance “Instagram official.”

