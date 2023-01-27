Alicia Keys Strikes A Pose In A Pat Bo Dress While On Vacation

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Alicia Keys is on vacation with her hubby Swizz Beatz serving LEWKS and we can’t get enough of her style.

The Grammy-award-winning singer and her hubby were spotted on Instagram over the weekend enjoying their romantic vacation in style and shared their stylish looks on the social media platform. For her most recent look, the songstress dazzled in an all blue Pat Bo dress that featured a deep v neckline and a crochet skirt. She wore minimal jewelry here except for medium-sized hoop earrings and rocked her hair in slicked back braids. She accessorized the $795 dress with a gold purse and black sandals and was all smiles as she posed alongside her husband while spending time in the sun.

Swizz matched his wife’s fly and donned a matching pink and white two piece ensemble featuring a button up shirt and shorts. He paired the look with a backwards cap and pink sneakers and was sure to give hus stunning wife a kiss on her forehead as the duo posed for their Instagram photoset.

Taking to the platform, the producer shared the fashionable look of himself and his wife, posting the photo set in honor of the singer’s birthday. “TOP Aquarius Day @aliciakeys the GREAT ICON DON DADDA 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 The celebration will continue …………” he captioned the photo. Check it out below.

You know what we always say – a couple that gets fly together, stays together, and Swizz and Alicia are always doing it in style! Beauties, what do you think about their vacation looks? Did they nail it?