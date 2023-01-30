Subscribe
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Gets Candid In A Game Of ‘Imma Let You Finish’

Our cover star Naturi Naughton-Lewis kicks off our Power Issue and the first episode of our new series, "Imma Let You Finish."

| 01.30.23
Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful

I’mma Let You Finish… is a fun and refreshing iOne Digital original interview series that takes audiences a couple steps further when it comes to getting to know their favorite artists, celebrities, and influencers. 

Our cover star Naturi Naughton-Lewis kicks off our January ‘Power’ Issue and the first episode of our new series, Imma Let You Finish. Each episode features one of our favorite celebrities answering open-ended statements with their first instinctive response.

In this episode, Naturi gets candid about the things she wishes fans would stop asking her, the one celebrity she’d love to have dinner with, and she even dishes on simple stuff like team lace front or team sew-in. We learned a lot about the actress, including her biggest lesson as a mother. 

Naturi has grown and evolved since her 3LW days. The singer, songwriter, and actress is now a wife and a mother with a thriving career in the entertainment industry. We know her public life, but Imma Let You Finish allows us to see another side of the New Jersey native, who appreciates a nice pair of pajamas and time with the family. 

Watch Naturi sound off in a lightning round of Imma Let You Finish as she prepares to slay our cover shoot. 

