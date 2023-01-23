Newsletter
Marlo Hampton Shines In A LAPOINTE Pantsuit At The Champion Awards In Atlanta

Marlo is giving back in style!

Marlo Hampton Lapointe

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Marlo Hampton looked radiant at her Foster Care Fridays Champion Awards event in Atlanta. The theme for the affair was shades of blue, and the RHOA reality star fabulously nailed the dress code in a LAPOINTE pantsuit.

Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays Hosted By Marlo Hampton & Erica Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It's always a stylish celebration when Marlo Hampton is in the building! The socialite recently hosted her Foster Care Fridays' Champion Awards honors at the Bazati restaurant in Atlanta, and you know her outfit was giving chic and classy. The entrepreneur showed up to her soiree dressed in an ice-blue LAPOINTE pantsuit that stole the show. The ensemble featured a satin, single-breast blazer and satin flare pants. White feathers accented the suit's arms and pant legs, giving it a fancy flair.

Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays Hosted By Marlo Hampton & Erica Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hampton paired her dashing look with satin, pink pumps that featured blinged-out embellishments. Her accessories included diamond hoop earrings and a blue clutch purse. She wore her hair in a shoulder-length bob, and her makeup reflected a soft, glam beat.

Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays Hosted By Marlo Hampton & Erica Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hampton started Foster Care Fridays to spread awareness about the foster care organization. Her experience as a foster kid afforded her keen insight into the system and is now a passion that has grown into a beneficial organization helping deserving kids and partnering with similar organizations.

Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays Hosted By Marlo Hampton & Erica Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

