Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown

Halle Bailey spent time in Dubai for Beyoncé's performance donning a Nicolas Jebran gown that was everything!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this weekend to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all brown ensemble that was everything for Beyoncé’s performance at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few red carpet photos of herself donning a gorgeous and trendy brown look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured an off the shoulder, curve hugging, brown gown from Nicolas Jebran and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a pinned back style that showed off her stunning face.

The photo set that the songstress shared on her Instagram page featured photos of herself along with her big sis, Chloe Bailey, her boyfriend, and actress Letitia Wright as they were all smiles inside the elegant affair.

“enjoyed beyonce day in dubai 🤣🎉❤️,” she captioned the photo set. 
Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ✨👏🏿💫🥰,. 

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble

Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show

RELATED TAGS

Halle Bailey most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
ELLE US 30th Anniversary and ELLE France 70th Anniversary party, Spring Summe show 2016, Paris Fashion Week, France - 06 Oct 2015
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Give Us Style Goals During Recent Date Night

Offset Birthday Celebration
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close