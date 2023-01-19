Angela Bassett Gives Us Style Goals In An All Pink Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett’s style is just as legendary as she is and she’s certainly not slowing down on giving us effortless fashion goals any time soon! Earlier this week, the beauty was spotted on Instagram giving us Barbie core fashion and donning a bright pink suit that certainly gave us fashion envy!

The gorgeous actress showed off her style when she made an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a pink Dolce and Gabbana suit and matching pink Lesilla heels that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the vibrant look with minimal jewelry from Alexis Bittar that matched the look perfectly.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in big fluffy curls that were parted over to one side of her face and was all smiles as she served for the cameras ahead of her appearance on the late night talk show.

“Hey Everybody you good?I had SO much fun chatting with @briantyreehenry on the #LateLateShow tune in tonight 12:37/11:37c on CBS! 💗” she captioned the IG photo set which showed images of her appearance as well as her stunning look.

Check out the look below.