Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Sit Cuddled Up At The Grizzlies Vs. Cavaliers Game

Yo Gotti is proof that you can manifest the partner of your dreams. After years of affirming his desire to date Angela Simmons, the two sat courtside of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers game at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Simmons was all smiles during the game, and we love that for her. The entrepreneur posted an image of the couple from last night’s game with the caption, “Long as I’m next to you ☄️❤️”

The love story originated in 2016, when Gotti infamously named dropped Simmons in his song, Down in the DMs.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” he says.

Fast forward to 2023, Gotti graduated from the DMs to the man that has her smiling from ear to ear. The couple announced their relationship via social media on December 31st.

The stylish couple posed in all black, giving next-level glamour. In the caption, Simmons wrote, “You are all I need and more ❤️”

Let this be a lesson to you; if you want it, you can attract it. The proof is in Gotti’s lyrics. What do you think? Are you here for this couple’s love story?

