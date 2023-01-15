Saweetie Teases That She’s ‘Up To Something’ For The Super Bowl

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie took to Instagram over the weekend to tease that she might be “up to something” for the Super Bowl, and we’re in a frenzy!

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an IG Video of herself donning a long, platinum blonde hairstyle, a light blue puffer jacket, and grey jeans as she ran outside of an NFL building to catch a football.

“up to somethinnn ! 🏄🏽‍♀️❄️ #SUPERBOWL 🏈✨” she captioned the teaser video. Check it out below.

Not only will we get a performance from Rihanna at Half Time of the big game, but now we might get something involving Saweetie too. It looks like this year’s game is shaping up to be for the ladies!

“she’s an athlete 💅” one of the beauties’ followers commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Super Bowl commercial? 👀” Beauties, what do you think the rapper has cooking up for the Super Bowl?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game