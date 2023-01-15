Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In A Robert Wu Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Quinta Brunson made an appearance on the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet giving us style goals in a Robert Wu ensemble that we love!

For her appearance, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The Abbot Elementary star wore the sparkling dress to perfection, which showed off her effortless style.

Quinta looked like an absolute queen in the sheer dress with black detailing on the sleeves and hem throughout. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and matching heels. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back bun and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.