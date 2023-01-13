Newsletter
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

ADIDAS x IVY PARK Release THE IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 SNEAKER

Adidas X Ivy Park are jumpstarting the Spring season with their latest sneakers.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK Introduce Top Ten 2000

Source: Courtesy of Ivy Park / Ivy Park

Adidas X Ivy Park is at it again! The dynamic brands recently introduced a basketball shoe named the IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 (TT 2000), and it’s giving us major nostalgia!

The TT 2000 sneaker is all about the basketball culture. Back in the early 2000s, street ball and attending basketball games in fly gear was the highlight of a lot of millennials’ lives. And to honor that time period, the TT 2000 sneaker aims to capture the excitement of that basketball era and the future of the sport.

Adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK Introduce Top Ten 2000

Source: Courtesy of Ivy Park / Ivy Park

The TT 2000 sneaker features a nubuck, suede upper, soft foam orange bottom, and multi-colored shoestrings to add pop to the kicks. Styling tip: pair them with a chic jogger set or distressed denim and a graphic tee. If you want to take it all the way back to the 2000s, throw on an Adidas tracksuit and a fresh hat with the IVY Park TT 2000 sneakers and call it a fashionable day!

Adidas X Ivy Park is known for producing hot sneakers that add spice to your wardrobe. Their spin on the Stan Smith Adidas had the fashion world in chaos!

The TT 2000 sneaker is only available via the Adidas Confirmed App on January 20th, 2023, in select markets. The kicks retail for $200.

DON’T MISS…

ADIDAS and IVY PARK Introduces ‘Super Sleek’ This Summer’s Hottest Sneakers

Tried It: Ivy Park’s Latest Ivytopia Collection Will Activate Your Inner Baddie

Adidas X Ivy Park To Release Six New Pieces To The IVYTOPIA Collection

 

 

RELATED TAGS

adidas adidas x ivy park Beyonce Ivy Park Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK Introduce Top Ten 2000
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

ADIDAS x IVY PARK Release THE IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 SNEAKER

Raven Tracey attends the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Model Raven Tracy Gushes About Romance With Christian Combs On Instagram: ‘I Love The Way You Love Me!’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BILLBOARD
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Mary J. Blige Rocks A Colorful Emilio Pucci Top At Her ‘Intimate’ Birthday Dinner In New York City

Special Red Carpet Screening For New Line Cinema's "House Party"
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Karrueche Tran Redefines The 2-Piece Suit At The LA Premiere Of ‘House Party’

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close